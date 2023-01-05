Russia getting ready for escalation in Feb: Top Ukrainian official

A top Ukrainian official has said that Russia is getting ready for an escalation on the frontline in February as the ongoing invasion is set to complete a year next month.



In a statement to the country's public broadcaster on Wednesday Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, said that "February will be decisive for them... They are preparing for an escalation", Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



"There are many indicators that give us reason to say that in February, they may have another attempt at resolving this issue," he added.



Danilov said Ukraine is preparing for any development, adding that the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meets two to three times a week.



He also expressed optimism at Ukraine having powerful weapons at its disposal, saying: "Sooner or later, we will have powerful tanks, completely different planes, and this will happen in the near future."