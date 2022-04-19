Russia gives Ukrainian troops in steel plant another chance to surrender

Moscow has again called upon the Ukrainian leadership to give the order to its fighters to "stop senseless resistance" and surrender.



"But, understanding that they're not going to receive such orders and commands from the Kiev authorities, we call upon (the holdout Ukrainian forces) to make such a decision on their own and lay down their arms," the ministry added.



Mariupol has been the scene of the heaviest fighting during the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The city is now almost entirely controlled by Russian forces, with Azovstal remaining the last pocket of resistance. Those holed up at the steel plant, with its massive network of underground tunnels, have been running short on water and food, the Defence Ministry had said earlier, based on intercepted communications, RT reported.