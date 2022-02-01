Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine: Ambassador

Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has said that his country has no plans to invade Ukraine.



"This deployment of Russian troops in our own territory is getting our Western and US colleagues to say that there's going to be a planned military action and even an act of aggression ... A military action of Russia against Ukraine that they're all assuring us is going to take place in just a few weeks, if not a few days," he told the Security Council.



"There, however, is no proof confirming such a serious accusation whatsoever being put forward. However, it is not preventing people from whipping up hysteria to such an extent that an actual economic impact is already being felt by our Ukrainian neighbours," Nebenzia was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency reported.



"Our Western colleagues are talking about the need for de-escalation. However, first and foremost, they themselves are whipping up tensions and rhetoric and provoking escalation," he said.