Russia is tearing at the very foundations of international peace and security: Biden after UN vote

At the UN headquarter in New York, US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the vote means that in the eyes of the world and the United Nations, Ukraine's borders remain the same.



The resolution also sends an enormously important signal to Moscow and to everyone: It does not matter if you as a nation are big or small, rich or poor, old or new. If you are a UN member state, your borders are your own and are protected by international law. And that goes for every single country in the UN, she said.



They cannot be redrawn by anyone else by force. The UN was built on this idea. And today, the United States and the overwhelming majority of the world defended that idea. We defended the UN Charter that embodies that idea, she said.