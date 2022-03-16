Russia is using secret 'decoy dart' missiles to fool Ukraine air defence

Russia is using secret 'decoy dart' missiles -- which they have refused to export to stop the West reverse-engineering them -- to strike Ukrainian targets, the US intelligence has claimed, Daily Mail reported.



Mobile rocket launchers in Russia and Belarus are believed to be shooting Moscow's Iskander-M missiles while deploying decoy systems to fool Ukrainian air defence.

These dart-shaped armaments, originally thought to be cluster bombs, have been seen on social media from almost the beginning of Russia's invasion, the report said.