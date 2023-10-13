Russia, Kyrgyzstan to set up joint air defence system

Kyrgyz president Sadyr Japarov has held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Bishkek during Putin's official visit to the Central Asian country.

Further strengthening military cooperation was discussed by the two sides and a law ratifying the agreement on the creation of a Joint Regional Air Defence System was signed on Thursday, 12 October, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the president's press service, the agreement will ensure more reliable protection of the airspace of both countries, enhance security and protect national interests.

A five-hectare plot of land near Kant Air Base will be provided by Kyrgyzstan for the creation of the joint air defence system, it said. Kant Air Base is located near Bishkek and became operational in accordance with a bilateral agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan in October 2003.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders during the meeting highlighted the cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the fields of energy, agriculture, interregional cooperation and the development of green economy.