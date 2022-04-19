Russia launches assault to seize Donbas region

Russia's President Vladmir Putin has portrayed the invasion as an attempt to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine, something Ukraine and its allies dismiss as a ruse for an unprovoked attack.



Throughout Monday, Russia unleashed a barrage of rocket and artillery fire on a number of eastern areas, with eight civilians killed in the city of Kreminna in Luhansk and in the Donetsk area.



Seven people were killed and eleven more were injured in four Russian strikes in western Lviv, a city that has largely been spared the attacks seen elsewhere in Ukraine.