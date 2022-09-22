Russia plans induction of 300,000 reservists, ramping up an arsenal to counter Ukraine

As it announced partial mobilisation on Wednesday, Russia plans to utilise the resources of its vast -- almost 25 million -- reserves who have combat experience and military speciality.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree 'on the announcement of partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation' early Wednesday, calling out his countrymen for military service.

This, he said during a speech on national television, is being done to take all urgent steps to protect Russia's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity to counter the "aggressive policy of part of the Western elites" who are "striving with all their might to maintain their dominance" during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.