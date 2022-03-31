Russia plans to fine Google over Ukraine war videos

Russia's communications regulator may fine Google over its failure to remove certain "illegal" videos related to its Ukraine invasion on the YouTube platform.



In a post on Telegram, Roskomnadzor warned it may fine Google up to 8 million rubles (about $94,675) that will increase to 20 per cent of Google's annual revenue in case of a repeat offence.



"YouTube video hosting, owned by the American IT company Google, has become one of the key platforms participating in the information war against Russia," said the Russian regulator.



"The American platform promotes the dissemination of false content containing unreliable socially significant information about the course of a special military operation in Ukraine," it posted.