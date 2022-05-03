Russia prepares to announce mass mobilisation on May 9: Ukrainian Intelligence

When asked whether Russia plans to announce the mobilisation on May 9, he said: "Yes, they are preparing", Ukrayinska Pravda reported, citing the Budanov's interview with NV.



"Now Rosreserv (Russia's Federal Agency for State Reserves) has started to check what they actually have in stock and to calculate what they can give out on mobilisation orders. This is an absolutely necessary step before the start of real mobilisation," he explained.