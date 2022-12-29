Russia rains down 120 missiles on Ukraine in biggest attack for weeks

Air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine on Thursday morning as Russia unleashed around 120 missiles in a savage barrage which targeted the capital Kyiv and several other major cities, media reports said.



"A massive air raid. More than 100 missiles in several waves," presidential office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook, while another adviser Mykhailo Podolyak claimed more than 120 missiles had been fired at Ukraine, Daily Mail reported.



Mayors of capital Kyiv, Ukraine's second city Kharkiv and the western city of Lviv all reported that Russian missiles had caused a series of explosions, while blasts were also heard in Zhytomyr, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk, according to local media reports.