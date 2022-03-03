Russia refuses to launch OneWeb satellites, issues conditional demands

Roscosmos announced on February 26 that it will no longer collaborate with the European Space Agency at the European spaceport in French Guiana, on the north coast of South America.



The ultimatum comes as blow as OneWeb thought the launch would still take place even amid the Russian invasion



"I've been at this since last Thursday, taking it day by day by day," Chris McLaughlin, chief of government, regulatory, and engagement at OneWeb, was quotedA as saying to The Verge,



He added that he was "encouraged specifically by Rogozin's tweets that they were looking forward to launching. And something changed."



Roscosmos claims that delaying the launch "will cause no economic damage" because the rocket had already been built and paid for, according to Russia's state press organization TASS.A



The OneWeb satellites will also remain at the launch site at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan "until the situation is resolved," the space organisation claims.



Roscosmos said if this rocket is not used to launch OneWeb's satellites, then it will be used for another flight, the report said.