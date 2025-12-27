Russia says Kyiv pushing ‘radically different’ peace plan on Ukraine war
Moscow warns deadlines and rival proposals are undermining talks as Trump prepares to meet Zelenskyy
Russia has said that the peace proposal Ukraine is currently advancing differs sharply from the framework being discussed between Moscow and Washington, warning that competing plans and artificial timelines risk derailing efforts to end the war.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said negotiations were close to a breakthrough but were being obstructed by the imposition of deadlines and attempts to undermine the process. Speaking on Russian television, he said 25 December 2025, could be remembered as a moment when a settlement came within reach.
“Whether we can make the final push and reach an agreement will depend on the political will of the other side,” Ryabkov said, adding that setting specific timelines does little to support a sustainable peace.
He was responding to comments by the US permanent representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, who had suggested the conflict could be resolved within 90 days. Ryabkov said such targets were counterproductive and risked complicating negotiations.
The Russian diplomat also accused Kyiv and some of its backers, particularly within the European Union, of intensifying efforts to block a deal. He said any breakthrough would need to be achieved despite what he described as attempts to “torpedo” the talks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he was open to putting a proposed peace plan to a national referendum, provided Russia agrees to a ceasefire lasting at least 60 days. In an interview with US outlet Axios, Zelensky said he still hoped to improve Ukraine’s negotiating position on territorial issues, but acknowledged that any decision involving major territorial concessions would require public approval.
The proposal under discussion is understood to be a Washington-backed 20-point plan aimed at ending the nearly four-year-long conflict, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Attention is now focused on a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Zelensky, scheduled to take place in Florida on Sunday. The White House said the talks would be held in Palm Beach as diplomatic efforts gather pace.
Ahead of the meeting, Trump struck a cautious tone, presenting himself as the ultimate decision-maker on any agreement. “He doesn’t have anything until I approve it,” Trump told Politico, adding that he would assess Zelensky’s proposals during their discussions.
The outcome of the Florida talks is expected to shape the next phase of diplomacy as the United States, Russia and Ukraine weigh their options for ending one of Europe’s deadliest conflicts since the Second World War.
With IANS inputs
