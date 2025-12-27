Russia says Kyiv pushing ‘radically different’ peace plan on Ukraine war

Russia has said that the peace proposal Ukraine is currently advancing differs sharply from the framework being discussed between Moscow and Washington, warning that competing plans and artificial timelines risk derailing efforts to end the war.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said negotiations were close to a breakthrough but were being obstructed by the imposition of deadlines and attempts to undermine the process. Speaking on Russian television, he said 25 December 2025, could be remembered as a moment when a settlement came within reach.

“Whether we can make the final push and reach an agreement will depend on the political will of the other side,” Ryabkov said, adding that setting specific timelines does little to support a sustainable peace.

He was responding to comments by the US permanent representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, who had suggested the conflict could be resolved within 90 days. Ryabkov said such targets were counterproductive and risked complicating negotiations.

The Russian diplomat also accused Kyiv and some of its backers, particularly within the European Union, of intensifying efforts to block a deal. He said any breakthrough would need to be achieved despite what he described as attempts to “torpedo” the talks.