Russia says Ukraine's Mariupol city captured

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the country's forces have fully captured Ukraine's key Black Sea port-city of Mariupol, the media reported.



However, more than 2,000 Ukrainian militants still remain entrenched at the Azovstal steel plant in the city, RT News reported citing Shoigu as saying.

When Mariupol was encircled in early March, some 8,100 Ukrainian soldiers, foreign mercenaries remained inside, according to the Minister's estimates.