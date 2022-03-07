'Russia secretly mobilising more troops due to massive losses'

Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces has said that Russia is secretly mobilising more troops due to massive personnel losses in the ongoing war.



In a statement released on Sunday night, it said: "Due to the significant losses suffered by the occupiers since the beginning of the war, in order to attract volunteers, the Krasnodar region began covert mobilisation and increased (the spread of) propaganda materials..."



The General Staff of the Armed Forces went on to say that although Moscow's advancement have been unsuccessful, Russian troops have continued to conduct missile strikes on civilian and transport infrastructure of Ukraine, shelling and killing the general population in violation of international humanitarian law.