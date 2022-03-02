Russia seizes strategically important city of Kherson

The Russian military announced its intention to attack a Ukrainian military psyop center and what it called relevant "technological sites" several hours before the strike on the tower. The Ukrainian side said five people were killed and five others injured in the attack, which also reportedly disrupted some television broadcasts in the country.



Capturing this southern city of almost 300,000 people would be a major victory for the Russian military, BBC reported.



It would be the biggest city to fall into Russian hands and strategically it would be a vital base for the military as it seeks to push further inland and west along the coast to the big port city of Odesa. Kherson is itself an important Black Sea port and an industrial centre.