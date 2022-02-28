Russia shelled northern city of Chernihiv all night

More explosions were reported overnight in the Ukrainian capital and other cities around the country.



Ukraine claims that its troops managed to repel several attacks by Russian troops trying to storm the outskirts of the capital. "We showed that we can protect our home from uninvited guests," said Commander of the Armed Forces Colonel General Alexander Syrsky in a statement, BBC reported.



Explosions were also reported in Kharkiv in the east, which was the scene of fierce conflict on Sunday after Ukrainian forces recaptured the country's second-largest city from Russian forces.