Russia terminates Black Sea grain deal: Kremlin

Russia has terminated its participation in the Black Sea grain export deal as part of the agreement concerning Moscow has not been fulfilled, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Monday.

"The Black Sea agreements are no longer in effect. The deadline, as the Russian President said earlier, is July 17. Unfortunately, the part of the Black Sea agreement that concerns Russia has not yet been fulfilled. As a result, it has been terminated," the state-run TASS News Agency quoted Peskov as saying.

The spokesman also clarified that termination of the deal was not connected to the unspecified emergency incident at the Kerch bridge that connected mainland Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula earlier on Monday, that led to the deaths of two people, while one other person was injured.