Russia to propose 10-yr ban on foreign firms which don't return by May 1

"I ask you to evaluate the feasibility of determining the conditions for the return of these companies: to allow them to promptly restore their activities until May 1, 2022, or to impose a ban on commercial activities for a period of 10 years for those enterprises that do not wish to restore work in Russia before the proposed date," stated in the appeal.



Earlier, President Vladimir Putin supported the government's idea of introducing external management for foreign companies leaving Russia.



According to him, the authorities have enough legal market tools for this.



Experts have said the appointment of a temporary administration at foreign enterprises is a more compromise option than the direct nationalisation of business.