'Russia trying nuke blackmail by burning radioactive forests, using artillery on storage'

Russia is working on two options for nuclear blackmail and in any case intends to blame Ukraine, a top intelligence official in Kyiv has said.



"We have information about the development of two options. Which one they choose depends entirely on them. The first is large-scale burning of radioactive forests, a radioactive cloud will rise immediately and go in the direction of the wind. The second is the use of artillery on nuclear storage," Ukrinform quoted Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, as saying.