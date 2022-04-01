Russia trying to regroup, resupply, reinforce in Ukraine: NATO

He once again reiterated that Russia "must end this senseless war. Withdraw all its troops. And engage in talks in good faith."



On a similar note, the UK's Ministry of Defence also claimed that "Russia is redeploying elements of its forces from Georgia to reinforce its invasion of Ukraine".



In its latest update late Thursday night, it said that "between 1,200 and 2,000 of these Russian troops are being reorganised into 3 x Battalion Tactical Groups".



"It is highly unlikely that Russian planned to generate reinforcements in this manner and it is indicative of the unexpected losses it has sustained during the invasion."