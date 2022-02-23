Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian forces just 20 km from Ukraine, show satellite photos
On Tuesday, the Russian parliament voted to allow President Vladimir Putin to use the army outside the country to support separatists in Ukraine
There has been new deployment of the Russian military in areas near the Ukrainian border, new satellite image show, reported NDTV. On Tuesday, the Russian parliament voted to allow President Vladimir Putin to use the army outside the country to support separatists in Ukraine.
According to a report in NDTV, The pictures show deployment and movement of additional logistics and supplies in southern Belarus and at multiple sites in western Russia near the Ukrainian border.
The picture has been collected by Maxar over the past 24 hours. The new activity includes more than 100 vehicles and dozens of troop tents at a small airfield near Mozyr in southern Belarus. The airfield is located less than 40 kilometers from the Ukraine border.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said on Wednesday that one soldier has been killed and six injured in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine in the last 24 hours. The White House is now referring to the Russian army deployment in Eastern Ukraine as 'invasion'.
In the wake of Russia's decision of recognising the separatist states of Ukraine, America and European Union and the UK have announced a slew of sanctions on Russia. Russia still denies that it plans to attack Ukraine but insists on Ukraine not joining the NATO.
