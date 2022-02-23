Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian forces just 20 km from Ukraine, show satellite photos

The picture has been collected by Maxar over the past 24 hours. The new activity includes more than 100 vehicles and dozens of troop tents at a small airfield near Mozyr in southern Belarus. The airfield is located less than 40 kilometers from the Ukraine border.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said on Wednesday that one soldier has been killed and six injured in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine in the last 24 hours. The White House is now referring to the Russian army deployment in Eastern Ukraine as 'invasion'.

In the wake of Russia's decision of recognising the separatist states of Ukraine, America and European Union and the UK have announced a slew of sanctions on Russia. Russia still denies that it plans to attack Ukraine but insists on Ukraine not joining the NATO.