Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukraine says 352 killed, Russia bombs civilian areas

So far, India has abstained from the UN resolution on the Ukraine crisis, but has urged for the “cessation of violence”. However, Western nations have been extending support to Ukraine in the form of arms and ammunition. While Finland volunteered 2500 assault rifles and 1500 anti-tank weapons, Canada too will send anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition to Ukraine, reproted NDTV. USA, on the other hand, “expelled 12 Russian diplomats” from the UN.