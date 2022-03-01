Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukraine says 352 killed, Russia bombs civilian areas
Ukraine claims 352 civilians, including 14 children, have lost their lives since the Russian invasion
Since Russia declared a military operation against Ukraine on February 24, Ukraine claims 352 civilians, including 14 children, have lost their lives, reported NDTV. 11 of these civilians passed away due to the Russian shelling in the residential areas of Kharkiv.
So far, India has abstained from the UN resolution on the Ukraine crisis, but has urged for the “cessation of violence”. However, Western nations have been extending support to Ukraine in the form of arms and ammunition. While Finland volunteered 2500 assault rifles and 1500 anti-tank weapons, Canada too will send anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition to Ukraine, reproted NDTV. USA, on the other hand, “expelled 12 Russian diplomats” from the UN.
While Moscow and Kyiv agreed on certain points at the ceasefire talks, Putin told French President Macron that he’d only stop after Ukraine was “denazified and demilitarised”, and recognised Russia’s control over Crimea. The UN General Assembly will also be voting to isolate Russia in the coming days.
According to the UN, over half a million have fled Ukraine in the past week. This fear is not unfounded since satellite images show that the Russian army has long convoys right outside Kyiv.