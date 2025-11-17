Russia-Ukraine war: 3 killed in Kharkiv; Zelenskyy holds talks with Macron

The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv reeled under renewed Russian assaults on Monday, leaving three dead and ten wounded, according to the city’s military administration chief.

The attacks, part of Russia’s ongoing campaign in the east, underscored the unrelenting toll of the conflict on civilians, the Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported that their air defence forces successfully intercepted and destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones overnight, RIA news agency said, highlighting the fierce aerial contest that continues to define the skies over the war-torn region.