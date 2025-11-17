Russia-Ukraine war: 3 killed in Kharkiv; Zelenskyy holds talks with Macron
The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv reeled under renewed Russian assaults on Monday, leaving three dead and ten wounded, according to the city’s military administration chief.
The attacks, part of Russia’s ongoing campaign in the east, underscored the unrelenting toll of the conflict on civilians, the Al Jazeera reported.
Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported that their air defence forces successfully intercepted and destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones overnight, RIA news agency said, highlighting the fierce aerial contest that continues to define the skies over the war-torn region.
As the bombardment raged, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy embarked on a diplomatic mission to Paris, seeking to bolster his nation’s defenses. In high-stakes talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy is aiming to secure new weaponry, signaling Kyiv’s determination to strengthen its military posture amid the ongoing conflict.
The turbulence on the battlefield sent ripples across global markets. Oil prices eased after shipments resumed at Russia’s critical Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, following a brief two-day halt caused by a Ukrainian attack. The resumption brought temporary relief to traders navigating the volatile energy landscape shaped by the war.
In a conflict where every strike, drone, and diplomatic meeting carries weight, Kharkiv’s civilians, Ukraine’s leaders, and the global markets remain locked in a tense, unfolding drama, with no end yet in sight.