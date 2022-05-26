Russia-Ukraine war could cause global recession: World Bank chief

Last month, the World Bank cut its global economic growth forecast for this year by almost a full percentage point, to 3.2 per cent.



Malpass also said that many European countries were still too dependent on Russia for oil and gas.



That's even as Western nations push ahead with plans to reduce their dependence on Russian energy.



He also told a virtual event organised by the US Chamber of Commerce that moves by Russia to cut gas supplies could cause a "substantial slowdown" in the region.



He said higher energy prices were already weighing on Germany, which is the biggest economy in Europe and the fourth largest in the world, the BBC reported.