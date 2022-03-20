Russia Ukraine war: First multinational NATO units with Patriot air defense systems move into Slovakia

Nad says the Patriots will be initially deployed at the armed forces base of Sliac in central Slovakia before they will be stationed at various places to protect the largest possible Slovak territory.



He thanked Germany and the Netherlands for their responsible decision to fundamentally boost Slovakia's defenses.



At the same time, Nad said, the Patriots would not replace the Russian-made S-300 air-defense system his country has relied on, calling their deployment another component to protect Slovakia's airspace.





Nad previously has said his country will be willing to provide its S-300 long-range air defense missile system to Ukraine on condition it has a proper replacement.