Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hit by deadly drone and missile strikes

Kyiv was plunged into a night of terror as Russian drone and missile strikes battered the Ukrainian capital, leaving at least three dead and 29 wounded, according to city officials.

The attacks, carried out under the cloak of darkness, also cut electricity to the city’s western districts, mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, plunging residents into uncertainty amid the chaos.

The nocturnal bombardment, part of a continuing wave of aggression, comes as Russia claimed to have neutralised over 100 Ukrainian drones over the annexed Crimean peninsula, parts of Russian territory, and the Azov Sea, a move the Kremlin described as a defensive measure, the Al Jazeera reported.