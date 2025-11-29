Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hit by deadly drone and missile strikes
The overnight strikes also cut power to Kyiv’s western districts, mayor Klitschko says, plunging residents into uncertainty
Kyiv was plunged into a night of terror as Russian drone and missile strikes battered the Ukrainian capital, leaving at least three dead and 29 wounded, according to city officials.
The attacks, carried out under the cloak of darkness, also cut electricity to the city’s western districts, mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, plunging residents into uncertainty amid the chaos.
The nocturnal bombardment, part of a continuing wave of aggression, comes as Russia claimed to have neutralised over 100 Ukrainian drones over the annexed Crimean peninsula, parts of Russian territory, and the Azov Sea, a move the Kremlin described as a defensive measure, the Al Jazeera reported.
Ukrainian authorities continue to assess the damage, with emergency services scrambling to aid victims and restore essential services disrupted by the strikes.
The attacks serve as a stark reminder of the escalating tension and human cost of the ongoing conflict, underscoring the fragile security and resilience of Kyiv as it faces repeated assaults.
Amid the devastation, the city remains determined, with citizens and officials alike confronting the nightmarish reality while striving to maintain normalcy and protect lives under the shadow of relentless bombardment.
