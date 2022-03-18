Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv

Video and photos provided by the Ukrainian military showed that the at least three-story building had been reduced to a roofless shell, with some exterior walls collapsed.



Across the city, snow flurries fell around the skeletons of burned, windowless and shrapnel-scarred apartment buildings as smoke rose above the skyline.



We are trying to survive somehow, said one Mariupol resident, who gave only her first name, Elena. My child is hungry. I don't know what to give him to eat.



She had been trying to call her mother, who was in a town 50 miles (80 kilometers) away. I can't tell her I am alive, you understand. There is no connection, just nothing," she said.



Cars, some with the Z symbol of the Russian invasion force in their windows, drove past stacks of ammunition boxes and artillery shells in a neighborhood controlled by Russian-backed separatists.



Russia's military denied bombing the theater or anyplace else in Mariupol on Wednesday.



In Chernihiv, at least 53 people were brought to morgues over 24 hours, killed amid heavy Russian air attacks and ground fire, the local governor, Viacheslav Chaus, told Ukrainian TV on Thursday.



Ukraine's emergency services said a mother, father and three of their children, including 3-year-old twins, were killed when a Chernihiv hostel was shelled. Civilians were hiding in basements and shelters across the embattled city of 280,000.



The city has never known such nightmarish, colossal losses and destruction, Chaus said.



The World Health Organization said it has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities, with 12 people killed and 34 injured.



In remarks early Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was thankful to President Joe Biden for additional military aid, but he would not get into specifics about the new package, saying he did not want Russia to know what to expect. He said when the invasion began on Feb. 24, Russia expected to find Ukraine much as it did in 2014, when Russia seized Crimea without a fight and backed separatists as they took control of the eastern Donbas region.



Instead, he said, Ukraine had much stronger defenses than expected, and Russia "didn't know what we had for defense or how we prepared to meet the blow.



In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven leading economies accused Putin of conducting an unprovoked and shameful war, and called on Russia to comply with the International Court of Justice's order to stop its attack and withdraw its forces.



Both Ukraine and Russia this week reported some progress in negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that some negotiators were breaking into working groups.



Zelenskyy said he would not reveal Ukraine's negotiating tactics.



Working more in silence than on television, radio or on Facebook, Zelenskyy said. I consider it the right way.



While details of Thursday's talks were unknown, an official in Zelenskyy's office told the AP that on Wednesday, the main subject discussed was whether Russian troops would remain in separatist regions in eastern Ukraine after the war and where the borders would be.



The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks, said Ukraine was insisting on the inclusion of one or more Western nuclear powers in the negotiations and on legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine.



In exchange, the official said, Ukraine was ready to discuss a neutral military status.



Russia has demanded that NATO pledge never to admit Ukraine to the alliance or station forces there.



The fighting has led more than 3 million people to flee Ukraine, the U.N. estimates. The death toll remains unknown, though Ukraine has said thousands of civilians have died.