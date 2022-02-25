Russia-Ukraine war set to worsen global chip shortage

Both Russia and Ukraine are vital exporters of raw materials used in the manufacturing of chipsets and semiconductors, like palladium, which is used in memory and sensor chips, and neon gas, which is used for etching circuit designs.



"This may also inversely affect the already-rocketing freight costs and cause delays worldwide," she said in a statement.



Manufacturers have seen their stocks of semiconductors plunge amid the global chip shortage. A recent survey of more than 150 firms found supplies had fallen from an average of 40 days' worth in 2019 to just five days in late 2021.



Millions of products -- cars, washing machines, smartphones and more -- rely on chips, also known as semiconductors.



Industry experts said that black swan events, such as the ongoing war, have the potential to cause more strain on supply chains, including potentially impacting chip capacity and spiking chip prices.