Russia uses hypersonic missiles to destroy Ukraine ammunition warehouse

The Russian military destroyed an underground warehouse with ammunition belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of the Kinzhal aviation missile system, a Defence Ministry official said.



Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Ministry's official representative, said the Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed the warehouse located in Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk region on Friday, RT reported.



The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, also known as 'Dagger', is a Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic aeroballistic air-to-ground missile.