Russia warns of potential nuclear response amid Western actions in Ukraine

Russia's patience regarding a nuclear response to Western actions in Ukraine is wearing thin, warned Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's security council, in a message posted on his Telegram channel.

Medvedev said that while "a nuclear conflict is in no one's interest," Russia has thus far exercised restraint in utilising its nuclear capabilities in response to Western involvement, particularly concerning high-precision strikes deep into Russian territory. However, he cautioned that "even the greatest patience has its limits."

This warning came following recent US discussions regarding the provision of Army Tactical Missile Systems to Ukraine, which could enable strikes deeper into Russian territory, Xinhua news agency reported.