Russia will use nuke weapons to defend sovereignty: Putin

Regarding Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, Putin claimed that the legal side of the invasion, which Moscow calls "special military operation", fully complies with international law.



"When a territory is separated from a state, it is not necessary to ask permission from the central authorities," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted the President as saying as he recalled the ruling of the UN International Court of Justice on Kosovo.



"In this case the Republics of Donbas did not have to ask permission from the Kiev authorities. They declared their independence. In this regard, did we have the right to recognise them or not? Of course we did. We did that. We signed a mutual assistance agreement with them, and in accordance with this agreement, as well as with Article 151 of the UN Charter, we provide them with military assistance.



"Did we have the right? We did, in full compliance with the UN Charter. Whether people like it or not. We did it ourselves and set a precedent. Therefore, our actions are absolutely legitimate," he added.