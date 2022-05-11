Russia won't participate in special UNHRC session on Ukraine

Russia's decision came a day after the UNHRC announced that it will hold a special session on Thursday "to address the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression".



The session is being held on Ukraine's request.



On March 3-4, the UNHRC held an urgent debate on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, after which it decided to establish an independent international commission of inquiry to investigate all alleged violations of human rights in the context of Moscow's invasion of Kiev.