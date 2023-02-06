Russia would like to see normalisation of India-China relations: Russian Ambassador

Russia on Monday accused the US of "actively" exploiting the "contradictions" between India and China to its advantage and asserted Moscow and New Delhi accumulated mutual trust and confidence based on decades-old ties that would help the two sides to deal with the current geopolitical turbulence.

In his address at a conference, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, at the same time, said that the India-Russia ties are "under stress" because of the tectonic geo-political shifts in view of the "arrogant" and "belligerent" approach by the US-led West on the Ukraine conflict.

The envoy said Moscow wants to expand its economic engagement with Islamabad as a "weak" Pakistan is not good for the entire region including India.