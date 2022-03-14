Russian Academy of Sciences urges for peace, appeals to world science community to strengthen ties

Members of Russian Academy of Sciences appealed for the immediate solution of humanitarian issues related, first of all, to ensuring the security and normal living conditions of the civilian population in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The members also appealed to all parties to the conflict to ensure the safety of scientific, educational, medical and cultural institutions and monuments of historical heritage. The statement issued by the Presidium of Russian Academy of Sciences also urged the world scientific community to continue and strengthen the cooperation and "prevent any attempts to restrict access to international scientific infrastructure, publication opportunities, and open databases."

It is important to prevent the destruction of nuclear energy centers, the chemical industry, and other critical infrastructure facilities, the statement read.