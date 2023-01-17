International

Russian attack on Ukarine's Dnipro: Death toll reaches 44

The death toll in the Russian missile attack on an apartment building in Ukraine's Dnipro city reached 44 on Tuesday.

Zelensky blames Russian attacks for blackouts in Ukraine. (Photo: Instagram)
Zelensky blames Russian attacks for blackouts in Ukraine. (Photo: Instagram)
user

IANS

The death toll in the Russian missile attack on an apartment building in Ukraine's Dnipro city reached 44 on Tuesday.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov has confirmed the toll, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

On January 14, the Russians hit an apartment building in Dnipro smashing many houses.
In the attack, 72 apartments were destroyed and over 230 damaged in the apartment block, where two sections, from floor 2 to floor 9, were smashed.


Most Popular
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x