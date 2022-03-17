Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors'

Russia has demanded that NATO pledge never to admit Ukraine to the alliance or station forces there.



Earlier Wednesday, Zelenskyy went before the U.S. Congress via video and, invoking Pearl Harbor and 9/11, pleaded with America for more weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying: We need you right now.



US President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was sending an additional 800 million in military aid to Ukraine. He also called Vladimir Putin a war criminal, in his sharpest condemnation since the invasion began.



Although Moscow's ground advance on the Ukrainian capital appeared largely stalled, Putin said earlier that the operation was unfolding successfully, in strict accordance with pre-approved plans. He also decried Western sanctions against Moscow, accusing the West of trying to squeeze us, to put pressure on us, to turn us into a weak, dependent country.



The fighting has led more than 3 million people to flee Ukraine, the U.N. estimates. The death toll remains unknown, though Ukraine has said thousands of civilians have died.



Speaking to Congress, Zelenskyy said that Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death. But Biden has rejected Zelenskyy's requests to send warplanes to Ukraine or establish a no-fly zone, fearing a war between the U.S. and Russia.



Nowhere has suffered more than the encircled city of Mariupol, where local officials say missile strikes and shelling have killed more than 2,300 people. The southern seaport of 430,000 has been under attack for almost all of the three-week war in a siege that has left people struggling for food, water, heat and medicine.



Using the flashlight on his cellphone to illuminate a hospital basement, Dr. Valeriy Drengar pulled back a blanket to show the body of a 22-day-old infant. Other wrapped bodies also appeared to be children.



These are the people we could not save, Drengar said.