'Russian budget doesn't have funds for military in war against Ukraine'

The Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said that that the Russian budget does not have funds for further payments to the military for participation in the ongoing war against Kiev.



"After the promised payments to the military of the aggressors' army, the Russian military has had problems with funding. It has turned out that the budget does not provide for payment of these costs. And given the unsatisfactory state of Russia's financial system due to sanctions, additional funds cannot be found in the budget," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted the Directorate as saying.