Russian civilian ships attacked by Ukraine missiles

The border guard division of the FSB's Krasnodar branch identified the ships as oiler 'SGV-Flot' and general cargo ship 'Seraphim Sarovskiy'.



The 'SGV-Flot' was the one that was hit. It said the injury sustained by a crew member was "serious", but the fire was extinguished. Both attacks came from the port city of Mariupol, the FSB claimed, the report said.



Russian maritime traffic authorities had earlier banned all travel in the Sea of Azov due to the country's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.