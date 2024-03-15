Russian election criticized by EU, NATO ahead of polling day

The European Union and NATO said Russia's presidential election would be neither free nor fair, a day before polling stations open across the country.

"We know, given the track record of how votes are being prepared and organized in Russia under the current Kremlin administration and regime, how this will look like," EU spokesperson Peter Stano said.

"It's very difficult to foresee that this would be a free, fair and democratic election where the Russian people would really have a choice."

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg pointed out that there is no viable opposition or freedom of press in Russia.

"We know already that opposition politicians are in jail, some are killed, and many are in exile, and actually also some who tried to register as candidates have been denied that right," he said.

What do we know about the election?

The election will run through the weekend and last for three days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will face off against three Kremlin-approved candidates. No genuine opposition candidates have been permitted to run.

The result is expected to hand Putin another six years in power, which would make his overall tenure longer than any Russian leader since Catherine the Great.

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny who died in custody last month, has called for protests at polling stations.

Authorities have warned against any demonstrations.

"The organization of and participation in these mass events are punishable by virtue of the legislation in place," Moscow prosecutors said on Telegram.