Russian forces are now in Kiev

Earlier, the Ukrainian army said armed forces are engaged in fighting in the outskirts of the capital Kiev in Dymer and Ivankiv, where a large number of Russian armoured vehicles have advanced, BBC reported.



Ukrainian armed forces said forces "continued to resist" Russian forces northwest of the capital. The post added that troops had destroyed a bridge on the border of the Teteriv River to impede the further advancement of Russian forces, BBC reported.



It added that troops were still holding on to an airfield on the outskirts of the city - which could become a springboard for the Russian army into Kiev if Russian troops were to seize it.



Fighting has seemingly intensified in the capital city of Kiev as Russian forces advance, with reports of several explosions, gunfire, and missile strikes being heard in or around the city early on Friday, BBC reported.