Russian forces committed war crimes in Kherson: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that investigators have found evidence of 400 war crimes committed by Russian forces in areas of Kherson abandoned by Moscow's forces as they retreated from the strategic southern region.

In his nightly video address on Sunday, the President said: "Investigators have recorded more than 400 Russian war crimes; bodies of civilians and military personnel who had been killed are being found.

"The atrocities the Russian army has left behind in Kherson Oblast (region) are the same as (atrocities committed) in other parts of our country that it was able to occupy."