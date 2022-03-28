Russian media watchdog warns against broadcasting Zelensky's interview

In a statement issued on Sunday, Roskomnadzor, Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, warned news outlets in the country against rebroadcasting or distributing the interview.



"Roskomnadzor warns Russian media that it is necessary to refrain from publishing this interview.



"As for the media outlets that took part in the interview, an investigation has been launched to determine the degree of responsibility and to take appropriate action," Ukrayinska Pravda reported citing the statement.