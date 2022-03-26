Russian military hacked into European satellites: US officials

Western intelligence agencies had launched a probe into the cyberattack that hit Viasat, resulting in a huge communications outage across Europe.



"We currently believe this was a deliberate, isolated and external cyber event," Viasat spokesperson Chris Phillips had said.



Officials from Viasat told Air Force Magazine that the attack was conducted through a compromise of the system that manages customer satellite terminals.



US President Biden has advised businesses to take added precautions against hacking, citing "evolving intelligence" that Russia was preparing to target the US with cyberattacks.