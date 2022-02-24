Russian military says it knocked out Ukraine air defences

Beijing: China is advising its people in Ukraine to stay home because of ongoing military actions and chaos but made no mention of Russian forces.



The notice issued on its Kyiv embassy's social media account Thursday said: Social order is chaotic and out of control, especially in the cities where at times of serious unrest."



It said a person walking on the streets could be a target of attack and traffic could be stopped at any time. It added that people should remain calm and contact local authorities if they come into danger.



Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the military operation in eastern Ukraine early Thursday.



China has denounced sanctions against Russia, with which it has increasingly aligned its foreign policy to challenge the West, and blamed the US and its allies for provoking Moscow.