Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in Arctic prison

Russia's most significant opposition leader for the past decade, Alexei Navalny, has died in prison inside the Arctic Circle, the prison service said, the media reported.

Seen as President Vladimir Putin's most vociferous critic, Navalny was serving a 19-year jail term for offences widely considered politically motivated.

He was moved to an Arctic penal colony, considered one of the toughest jails, late last year, BBC reported.

The prison service in the Yamalo-Nenets district said he had "felt unwell" after a walk on Friday, 16 February.