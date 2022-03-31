Russian President Putin's war in Ukraine a 'strategic blunder': White House

President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has been a "strategic blunder" that has weakened Russia and left it "increasingly isolated" on the world stage, according to the White House.

At a press conference on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Kate Bedingfield said the US has information that Putin felt misled by the Russian military, which has resulted in persistent tension between the president and his military leadership.

We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisors about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions because his senior advisors are too afraid to tell him the truth, she said.

So, it is increasingly clear that Putin's war has been a strategic blunder that has left Russia weaker over the long term, and increasingly isolated on the world stage," she said.