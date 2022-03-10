Russian shelling in Kharkiv kills 4 people

Ukraine's State Emergency Services (SES) on Thursday said that heavy Russian shelling in Kharkiv led to the deaths of four people, including two children, while a shopping mall in the centre of the country's second city was destroyed.



According to the SES update posted on Facebook, the Russian forces carried out shelling and aerial bombardment in residential areas of Kharkiv and the region's villages on Wednesday night.



In one of the shelling incidents, a house in the village of Slobozhanske was hit, where the two women and two children were killed, while a five-year-old girl was injured.



SES units were continuing search operations for more possible victims trapped in the debris, said the update.