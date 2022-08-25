Russian shelling on Ukraine train station kills 22

As Ukraine marked its 31st Independence Day, Russian shelling of the Chaplyne train station in the central Dnipropetrovsk region has killed at least 22 people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the nation.

Five of the dead were recovered from a car on the railway track and search and rescue operations are ongoing, dpa news agency quoted the President as saying in the late Wednesday night video address.

More than 50 people were injured in the shelling, according to earlier information. It is not possible to independently verify the details.