Russian soldiers leave 13 dead civilians on highway, 'booby trap their bodies'

A separate investigation found that as many as 13 people were killed near Kiev along one stretch of road, including a young couple. Their deaths were captured in a shocking video earlier this month.



The mayor of Irpin, a city recently reclaimed by Ukrainian troops, said this week that up to 300 civilians and 50 'defenders' were killed during Russia's occupation. Up to 50 percent of the city's buildings and critical infrastructure was damaged, he added, Daily Mail reported.



Irpin was home to around 60,000 residents before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his attack on Ukraine on February 24. Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said around 3,500 people had stayed in the city, and that officials are still looking for people hidden in their basements.